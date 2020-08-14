Virtual Abendmusik concert 'Pieta' to benefit Mourning Hope

Abendmusik will present "Pieta" by John Muhleisen online at www.abendmusik.org Sunday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. The performance will be free to the public.
"Pieta" illustrates how love, compassion and mercy become the human response to tragedy and injustice. Muhleisen's poignant and moving "Pieta" addresses, in concentric circles, the sorrow and pain of mothers who lose their sons -- the innermost being the death of Mary's son, Jesus; next, the loss of a World War I soldier; and the outermost, our losses today and the importance of healing and forgiveness worldwide.
The performance will feature the Nebraska Wesleyan University Choir, the Plymouth Choir and internationally recognized choral director Anton Armstrong, who conducts the renowned St. Olaf Choir.
The performance will benefit Mourning Hope, a Lincoln nonprofit program with a mission to support grieving children, teens, young adults and families when someone significant in their lives has an illness or has died. "Pieta" will be generously sponsored by Ann and Matthew Finkner.
"The themes of grief, mourning and forgiveness demonstrated in 'Pieta' are perhaps relevant now more than ever," said Tom Trenney, Abendmusik artistic director. "For this concert event, Abendmusik is proud to partner with Mourning Hope, and we respectfully ask that donations be offered to support its vital mission."
Direct any questions to Trey Coley, Abendmusik executive director, at trey@abendmusik.org or 402-476-9933.
