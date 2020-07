Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

A Mega Yard Sale fundraiser will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 1 at Vine Congregational UCC Church, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.

The sale will go on, inside and out, rain or shine. It includes furniture, collectibles, antiques and general housewares. For more details, go to www.vineucc.org. If you have further questions, call the church at 402-483-4781.