Trumpet Ensemble to perform Jan. 21
Nebraska Trumpet Ensemble will present a concert with Louie Eckhardt and pianist Jonathan Sokasits at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Antelope Park Church of the Brethren, 3645 Sumner St.

The concert will feature works by James Stephenson, UNL's Greg Simon, Stanley Friedman, Benjamin Britten, Sergei Rachmaninoff and James David. Eckhardt will be joined by Debbie Bouffard, Barb Schmit and Dean Haist for several trumpet ensemble pieces.

For more information, call 402-477-7899 or email nte@artsincorporated.org.

