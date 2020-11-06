Terry named bishop of Lincoln Young Single Adult Ward

“When our family moved to Lincoln, we didn’t know a single person," Terry shared. "Our new congregation took us into their hearts. To now serve as a bishop to the young adult group is an opportunity to repay the kindness and love that so many have shown our family. I am grateful that I have an opportunity to share the message of the gospel of Jesus Christ with the young adults in Lincoln, so they can build their future lives on the sure and solid foundation of Christ.”