Terry named bishop of Lincoln Young Single Adult Ward

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has called Benjamin Terry to be bishop of the Lincoln Young Single Adult Ward (singles ages 18 to 30).
Bishop Terry is currently an associate professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He received his doctorate from the University of Colorado at Boulder.
Terry's previous church service includes a full-time mission for two years in Barcelona, Spain, and numerous leadership positions including young men’s president, elders quorum president, and as a counselor in a bishopric and a branch president.
Terry, his wife, Rachel, and their three children moved to Lincoln in 2012.
“When our family moved to Lincoln, we didn’t know a single person," Terry shared. "Our new congregation took us into their hearts. To now serve as a bishop to the young adult group is an opportunity to repay the kindness and love that so many have shown our family. I am grateful that I have an opportunity to share the message of the gospel of Jesus Christ with the young adults in Lincoln, so they can build their future lives on the sure and solid foundation of Christ.”
Terry serves with his two counselors – Noah Eno, a mechanical engineer (UNL) at Drone Amplified, and Tre Harris (BYU), former law clerk at the Lancaster County Attorney’s office and current UNL law student.
