St. Paul virtual concert to feature songs of mercy and justice

Saint Paul United Methodist Church’s music program will present a virtual hymn festival featuring songs of mercy and justice on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 4 p.m.

The event will be featured live on Saint Paul’s Facebook page and website, saintpaulumc.org/live. The hymn festival, which has been inspired by the scripture Micah 6:8, “Seek Justice. Love Mercy. Walk Humbly,” will feature Saint Paul musicians under the direction of Paul Robinson, Saint Paul’s director of music and worship arts.

Robinson, who moved to Nebraska from South Dakota at the beginning of the year, is a graduate of the Manhattan School of Music (vocal performance) in New York. He leads Saint Paul’s music program, which includes a variety of ensembles, feature concerts and traveling artists.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Robinson’s music department has continued to produce worship experiences through virtual performances and socially-distant gatherings.

The virtual event will include solo features and opportunities for singing along at home by viewers.

For more information, contact the church at 402-477-6951 or communications@saintpaulumc.org.

