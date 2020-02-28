St. Paul UMC to host First Friday concert and art

The March concert for the 2020 First Friday St. Paul United Methodist Music and Art Concert Series will take place in the St. Paul United Methodist Church Sanctuary on Friday, March 6, from 12:10-12:50 p.m.

Great Plains Chamber Winds, the featured ensemble, was formed in 2004 by a group of professional orchestral wind players in Nebraska. The ensemble has performed throughout Nebraska as part of the Nebraska Arts Council touring program for over a decade. Annual recitals at state colleges and performing for many different religious services and occasions keep ensemble members busy. Each year the group performs for the Mayor’s Interfaith Prayer Breakfast in Lincoln.

Musicians include Anne Sheedy Gardner, flute/piccolo; Brandy Trucke, oboe; Ed Love, clarinet; Larry Dietrich, horn; and Scott Ziegler, bassoon.

An art show in the Paine Parlor at St. Paul will feature Linda Hutcheson, who grew up on a farm south of Bertrand, Nebraska. Her featured medium is wooden craft.

Lunch will be available at 11:30 a.m. for $5.

For more information, contact the church at 402-477-6951 or communications@saintpaulumc.org.

