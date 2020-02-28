St. Paul Church launches wholistic wellness center

St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. in downtown Lincoln, is hosting a new wholistic wellness center in the church. The center is called Òran Mór and will provide a unique opportunity for community members to explore their spiritual journeys in a variety of ways.
Òran Mór is located on the top floor of St. Paul Church and will feature classes, meditation groups and other spiritual disciplines designed to create space for Lincoln residents to expand or explore their inter-spirituality. While the Center will be hosted at Saint Paul, the Òran Mór Wholistic Center will constitute its own identity.
Dr. Jane Florence, senior pastor at St. Paul Church, said of the opening, “Our goal is to live in peace and harmony with ourselves and one another. We are to transform into the fullness of compassion, which comes in growing awareness of our connectedness to all creation and creatures. Spiritual growth goes by many names: awakening, enlightenment, conversion, transformation. The Òran Mór Center allows us to do this with the Lincoln community we call home.”
She continued, “The Spirit Center’s goal is to create space for individuals to share in practices that encourage growth, connection and movement for the journey. It is a place to ‘find your tribe’ of others who are open to growth and learning wisdom practices in many ways.”
Amy Williams, the Center's director, says, “I am delighted to be a part of the creation of Òran Mór. So many people I know have envisioned something of this nature in Lincoln. It feels like we are on the cusp of great possibilities that come from the “care and feeding” of people from not just in body or mind, but also heart and spirit.”
The Center officially opened Feb. 24 with classes, dream work groups, mystic arts and healing energy sessions. This summer, the Center will host internationally recognized spirituality leader Russill Paul July 25-26. Registration for the weekend program, “Find Your Center with Russill Paul,” can be found at saintpaulumc.org or oranmor.eventbrite.com. Registration for classes, including introductory pricing, is available at oranmorcenter.org.