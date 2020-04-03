St. Mark’s UMC auction postponed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The annual Gathered in His Name youth auction at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church has been added to the growing list of postponed events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The major fundraiser to support the church’s youth ministry activities had been scheduled for Sunday, April 5, in the Family Life Center at the church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. It will be rescheduled for a later date, said auction chairman Brad Swiggart.

“Virtually all of our preparation work is in place … we’re ready whenever the situation clears,” said Swiggart, the auction’s longtime chairman. “It will be held shortly after health officials give our area the go-ahead to resume normal activities.”

The fundraising will include a silent auction from 8:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., a dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. and a live auction beginning at 6:30 p.m. that includes vacation packages and tickets to Justin Bieber’s upcoming concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Dinner tickets are $8 per person ($10 at the door) and $5 for children age 12 and under. A ticket purchase includes dinner and an auction bid number.

Proceeds help the church’s youth ministry program perform its mission to work with the homeless and hungry in the community and across the nation.

Watch the Neighborhood Extra for updated information. For details, contact Swiggart at 402-430-6380.

