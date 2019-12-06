Simply Christmas concert Dec. 12

Lincoln Choral Artists will continue to celebrate its 40th season with a holiday concert, "Simply Christmas," at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 6001 A St.
LCA will be joined by Lincoln's only professional handbell ensemble, Bell-issimo, performing its own pieces and playing together with the choir.
The concert will be a classic Christmas celebration featuring favorite holiday "chestnuts" and a carol sing-a-long. In addition to the voices and bells, a string ensemble will accompany select songs.
For tickets and more details, see lincolnchoralartists.org.