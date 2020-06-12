Piedmont Park Church offers virtual VBS

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Piedmont Park Seventh-Day Adventist Church offers a community Family Bible Adventure each summer. This year, due to COVID-19 social distancing, the church will not have an in-person program in the church building. Instead, the Piedmont Park Church team has created a virtual wilderness adventure with Moses and his friends with families in mind.

This five-day event, "Wilderness Escape: Where God Guides and Provides," will be available on Piedmont Park’s YouTube Channel June 14 to July 14 for a unique family experience in the wilderness. This interactive program includes Moses and his friends, making crafts, playing games and meeting new friends.

View a sneak peek at https://youtu.be/LUGCnpCyafQ. If you have questions, email piedmontfba@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0