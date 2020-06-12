Piedmont Park Church offers virtual VBS
Piedmont Park Church offers virtual VBS

Piedmont Park Seventh-Day Adventist Church offers a community Family Bible Adventure each summer. This year, due to COVID-19 social distancing, the church will not have an in-person program in the church building. Instead, the Piedmont Park Church team has created a virtual wilderness adventure with Moses and his friends with families in mind.

This five-day event, "Wilderness Escape: Where God Guides and Provides," will be available on Piedmont Park’s YouTube Channel June 14 to July 14 for a unique family experience in the wilderness. This interactive program includes Moses and his friends, making crafts, playing games and meeting new friends.

View a sneak peek at https://youtu.be/LUGCnpCyafQ. If you have questions, email piedmontfba@gmail.com.

