20 parishes perform 'Celebrate Christmas' concert
Lincoln Bishop James Conley has taken a leave of absence to seek treatment after being diagnosed with depression, anxiety, insomnia and tinnit…
Get in the Christmas spirit at the annual Miracle on 70th Street – a free, family-friendly event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, at CHI …
After 31 consecutive years of Christmas holiday music for the Lincoln community, the Malley Keelan & Friends Christmas Concert series has …
Lincoln Choral Artists will continue to celebrate its 40th season with a holiday concert, "Simply Christmas," at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, …
The Jarana Band will present a Holiday Cultural Concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Scarlet room at the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St.
A "Celebrate Christmas" concert, which is a joint collaboration of 20 Missouri Synod Lutheran churches, will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at…
First-Plymouth Church will offer an Advent service of meditation and ancient music at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at First-Plymouth Congregational …
Imagine tray after tray of festive holiday cookies covering the tops of two 8-foot tables and a line of people with empty cookie boxes waiting…
The annual Cathedral of the Risen Christ Craft Show is today, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cathedral School, 37th and Sheridan Boulevard.