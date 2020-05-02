Muslims in Lincoln finding unique opportunities during socially distant Ramadan

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the coronavirus sweeps the nation off its feet, the Muslim population is modifying how it prays in a time where being in close proximity to your neighbor is frowned upon.

Muslims, who pray five times a day and often in the proximity of other worshipers, have recently opened Ramadan, where participants fast daily from sun up to sun down during a time of spiritual reflection.

It was in this month of fasting that the Quran, the Islamic holy book, was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.

In normal times, Ramadan is a social occasion for Muslims; many participants open their fast with extended family and friends, then gather again for the last prayers of the day. During this time, Muslims are commanded to be especially pious and charitable, often sharing meals with those less fortunate.

But this spring, amid restrictions on large social gatherings, Muslims in Lincoln — less than 1% of the population — are finding that while it may not be worshiping as usual, social distancing is offering unique opportunities.

Abla Hasan, a professor and Arabic language coordinator at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said that despite the absence of the usual social traditions, Muslims can take away a lot from Ramadan this year.