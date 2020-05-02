Muslims in Lincoln finding unique opportunities during socially distant Ramadan

As the coronavirus sweeps the nation off its feet, the Muslim population is modifying how it prays in a time where being in close proximity to your neighbor is frowned upon.
Muslims, who pray five times a day and often in the proximity of other worshipers, have recently opened Ramadan, where participants fast daily from sun up to sun down during a time of spiritual reflection.
It was in this month of fasting that the Quran, the Islamic holy book, was first revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.
In normal times, Ramadan is a social occasion for Muslims; many participants open their fast with extended family and friends, then gather again for the last prayers of the day. During this time, Muslims are commanded to be especially pious and charitable, often sharing meals with those less fortunate.
But this spring, amid restrictions on large social gatherings, Muslims in Lincoln — less than 1% of the population — are finding that while it may not be worshiping as usual, social distancing is offering unique opportunities.
Abla Hasan, a professor and Arabic language coordinator at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, said that despite the absence of the usual social traditions, Muslims can take away a lot from Ramadan this year.
"Minimizing distractions is a key to achieving one basic goal that every Muslim should have for Ramadan, which is the purification of the soul," Hasan said in an email. "One should take it as an opportunity to reconnect with the divine in themselves and reactivate the lost (productivity) in their lives."
Those who participate — Muslims who are traveling and sick are exempt — will eat early in the morning, around the time of the first prayer of the day: fajr. This meal is called suhoor, and is meant to sustain until the evening prayer, maghrib, when participants break their fast with a meal called iftar.
Ramadan falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, but the period of time changes from year to year; the Islamic calendar is lunar, so it is never a fixed date. As such, most Muslims started their Ramadan fast last week.
For Aqeel Fadhil, bilingual liaison with Lincoln Public Schools, the work that comes with maintaining the fast for 11-16 hours, depending on the sunlight in a given place, is significantly reduced during the pandemic.
Fadhil said working at home, as many are doing, is optimal while fasting.
"I prefer staying home and breaking my fast with the kids, but because of work I usually don't have the time," he said. "Keeping the fast may even be easier with people staying at home and out of the sun."
In some Muslim-majority countries, reports have emerged of struggles in keeping worshipers from congregating in mosques to celebrate. But for Fadhil, a native of Iraq, the answer is simple.
"In my opinion, I would listen to what Allah (Arabic word for God) said in the Holy Quran: do not cast yourselves into extermination," he said. "Which means that we have to follow what Allah expects of us by not harming ourselves."
Ibrahim Alkulli, the religious leader to the Islamic Foundation of Lincoln, said he understands concerns about worship during this uncertain time.
"No doubt, the exceptionally challenging situation affected the usual way Muslims celebrate Ramadan," the imam said in Arabic, which was translated by Hasan. "Mosques are closed and gatherings are limited. Friday prayers, congregations and fast-breaking are suspended. All these activities are used to help assure brotherhood and solidarity in the community."
According to Hasan, the simple act of participating during this uncertain time makes up for lost traditions.
"Fasting this year can be as fruitful and rewarding as any other year. Social distancing is not a cancellation of genuine solidarity," she said. "The mere fact that all Muslims around the world are simultaneously observing Ramadan is a unique opportunity to practice how we can be together in our isolation."
