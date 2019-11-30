Mission: Christmas cookie event Dec. 7 at First UMC

Imagine tray after tray of festive holiday cookies covering the tops of two 8-foot tables and a line of people with empty cookie boxes waiting for the signal to start selecting their favorites. Then imagine a staging room full of thousands of homemade cookies with women rushing to refill trays as soon as they are emptied.

That has been the scene at First United Methodist Church, 50th and St. Paul Avenue, for the past several years as Mission: Christmas fills the basement on the first Saturday in December.

Mission: Christmas 2019 is set for Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First UMC. The event is open to the public.

According to chairperson Donna Noble, this year’s edition will include the "famous" cookie walk along with other holiday shopping opportunities. Area craft vendors have reserved table space and will offer unique gift ideas. There will also be a bake sale and a used book sale.

A lunch featuring homemade soups, sandwiches and pie will be available. Free activities are planned for children to keep them entertained while their parents shop. Santa is scheduled to make a quick stop around 11 a.m.

The event is sponsored by First United Methodist Women, and its primary purpose is to fund the work United Methodist Women does on behalf of women, children and youth around the world. For more information, contact Joyce at 402-430-4249.

