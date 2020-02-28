March 6 is World Day of Prayer

World Day of Prayer will be celebrated Friday, March 6. The event is sponsored by Church Women United of Lincoln and was prepared by the women of Zimbabwe.

To participate, do any of the following:

- Pray at home that day (for world peace, for your family, for our country, etc.);

- Pray at your church or place of worship;

- Join the Church Women United at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 11th and M streets, at 10 a.m. in the chapel.

The first World Day or Prayer was celebrated worldwide in 1927. Different countries are chosen each year to prepare the material. The country of Vanuatu (close to the Solomon Islands) will prepare the service for March 5, 2021.

