Get in the Christmas spirit at the annual Miracle on 70th Street – a free, family-friendly event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, at CHI …
Imagine tray after tray of festive holiday cookies covering the tops of two 8-foot tables and a line of people with empty cookie boxes waiting…
Abendmusik at First-Plymouth Church, a nonprofit performing arts series, will give a concert performance Sunday, Dec. 1 at the church, 2000 D St.
Singles of all ages are welcome to attend a Christmas celebration Sunday, Dec. 8 from 5:30-7 p.m. at First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets.
