A more than yearlong campaign by First-Plymouth Congregational Church to erase the medical debt of residents in the Near South neighborhood will come to a close this Easter Sunday.

The effort by the church, which according to the Rev. Jim Keck has become known for its “out-of-the-box” ideas, started as $8,000 and a desire to help a few neighbors in need. Fourteen months later, it has raised more than $520,000 in donations, freed 500 households from burdensome medical bills and gained national attention.

“I had no idea it would go so viral,” Keck said. “You wouldn’t think a pastor would do this; I underestimated people’s generosity.”

Collection plates at Sunday services brimmed with cash, donation letters stuffed the mailbox and the online donation page for the effort abounded with transactions. All told, contributions flooded in from an estimated 10,000 people, some from outside Nebraska, although a majority were from right here in Lincoln.

Every penny of donations to the church over the past year have gone toward the initiative. What Keck first saw as an extension of the church’s practices has spread far beyond its religious community.

“In my mind, it was a straight-on spiritual thing, you know, Jesus says, ‘love your neighbor,’” he said. “What erupted was just generosity.”

The road to Sunday's finish line started in the spring of 2020 when Keck stumbled upon the sermons of the Rev. Juan Carlos Huertas, a Puerto Rico-born minister who had been preaching in Louisiana for 16 years.

Keck saw in Huertas a man who could do more than just preach. He saw an innovator.

It wasn't long before Huertas joined First-Plymouth and took charge of the church’s outreach efforts. In January 2021 Huertas launched justNeighbors, a ministry centered around community connection, helping neighbors with laundry, filling their gas tanks and providing health care to those without insurance.

In August 2021, Keck and Huertas had an idea for an even larger venture: Paying in full the medical bills of residents in the economically diverse central Lincoln community their church serves as a pillar for.

After months of research, the initiative officially launched in February 2022.

By acquiring debt profiles anonymously through collection agencies, Huertas had determined how to absolve Lincolnites’ medical debt without incurring a tax burden on those receiving the aid.

Beyond the pragmatic benefit of tax exemption for the absolved, Keck saw the program as a powerful embodiment of the church’s core values.

“There was no screening of people, whether gay, straight, transgender, what race, what religion,” Keck said. “It was an act of pure inclusion, which is such a central ethic here.”

Another point of emphasis for the church has been a greater focus on the act of giving rather than the amount. Although it did receive four donations of between $10,000 and $20,000 after reaching about $200,000 raised, Huertas said the average donation was between $25 and $500.

“We actually made a purposeful decision not to get on the phones calling major donors,” Huertas said. “We wanted people to feel a sense of ownership and invitation. If your heart was served by that, then give to the initiative whatever amount you want to give.”

Keck said the contagious generosity the initiative spread was as important as the aid it provided to those in need.

“Yeah, we helped 500 homes with debt, (but) there’s 10,000-plus people that we added a spirit of sharing in their lives,” he said.

One resident who had their debt paid off by the church chose to donate their last monthly payment to the church.

Keck said that although the publicity generated for the church by the initiative was never intentional, the board of trustees deserves credit for going along with the idea.

“The church had to pause and think, ‘Well, wait a minute, this could put us in major financial peril,’” Keck said. “I was really touched by their courage to go, ‘We’re gonna take a risk,’ (even if it) didn’t end up causing any financial problems.”

Huertas said the message the church hoped to convey has been just as important as the funds raised.

“The hope was that the raising of funds would not just help neighbors, but would provide us an opportunity to talk about the issue of medical debt,” Huertas said.

Explaining the economics of health care. Navigating the complexities of the insurance system. Identifying how laws can be changed on a state level to ease these burdens. Understanding legal rights when people can’t afford to pay those bills.

A series of panel discussions on those topics were held last year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law. Huertas led the charge in ensuring that their efforts amounted to more than just a Band-Aid on a broader issue.

Already, Huertas and Keck are applying what they’ve learned over the past year to their next venture: confronting an ongoing mental health crisis. In doing so, they’re reimagining the church’s role in the community as well.

“There is so much despair, addictions and mental health problems; COVID supercharged all of these (issues) right here in the neighborhood,” Keck said. “Now we’re beginning to ask, ‘How can a spiritual community really be there for this crisis?'”

The pair said the church is already three months into its research efforts, with ideas brewing that might involve providing free psychotherapy within the church, while also embarking on another awareness campaign.

Most importantly, they’re consulting with the community to gain a better understanding of what is actually needed.

“We want to be that person that shines a light on it,” Huertas said. “Then we also understand that we don’t have all the wisdom we need; We need the community to come around us, to tell us.”

