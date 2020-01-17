You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln Lutheran Choir seeks singers
Lincoln Lutheran Choir welcomes new and returning members to the Spring Concert Season.

Rehearsals begin with a retreat on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 2-5 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2788 Franklin St. Julia Marble continues as the choir’s artistic director and conductor. She has prepared a program theme that will focus on the earth and rebirth.

All interested singers are welcome and encouraged to contact choir leadership at lincolnlutheranchoir@gmail.com to express their interest.

