Lincoln Lutheran Choir seeks singers

Lincoln Lutheran Choir welcomes new and returning members to the Spring Concert Season.
You have free articles remaining.
Rehearsals begin with a retreat on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 2-5 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2788 Franklin St. Julia Marble continues as the choir’s artistic director and conductor. She has prepared a program theme that will focus on the earth and rebirth.
All interested singers are welcome and encouraged to contact choir leadership at lincolnlutheranchoir@gmail.com to express their interest.