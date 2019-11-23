The public is invited to the annual Lights of Love ceremony at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1 in the lower-level fireplace area at CHI Health St. Elizabeth, 555 S. 70th St.
The ceremony will include:
• Live music by Denise Tewes, a professionally trained vocalist, accompanied by Derek Vance, president of St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart Hospital;
• A presentation by Dr. James Gallentine about robotic-arm assisted technology for othopedics;
• Illumination of the outdoor Christmas trees, a light meal and fellowship; and
• Viewing of honoree names in the Book of Honor.
Do you have a loved one you want to remember, or a special friend, caregiver or co-worker whom you would like to honor this holiday season? You can make a gift in honor or memory of someone special, and a silver-star ornament will be placed on the St. Elizabeth Christmas trees in the walkway. Funds raised will support the St. Elizabeth orthopedics program for new robotic-arm assisted technology, or you may designate your gift to charity care to help others in need of assistance or a program of your choice at St. Elizabeth.
RSVP or donate at Give.CHIhealth.com/LightsofLove by Nov. 27. For more information, call 402-219-7051 or 402-219-7052.