'Light Up the Dark' at Piedmont Park Oct. 31

Piedmont Park Church, 4801 A St., will present an outdoor edition of its annual "Light Up the Dark" event Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.

This Halloween alternative event will be socially distanced and will begin at the church's A Street entrance. As you take the drive-through tour, you will see actors displaying scenes as you listen to the story of Daniel’s adventures on your car radio.

Each child will receive a prepackaged bag of candy as you exit this free event. For more details, go to piedmontparksda.org, call 402-489-1344 or email piedmontparksda@gmail.com. This outdoor event will take place weather permitting.

