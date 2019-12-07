Keelan show closes curtain

“Our family and musical friends have been privileged to be a part of the Christmas holiday music season for over three decades,” said producer/director Malley Keelan. “But it’s time for us to do something else, perhaps smaller shows for other holidays as we used to do. We are pleased that our efforts have helped many organizations.

"This decision hasn't come easily, and our family will always appreciate the enthusiasm and time invested of the hundreds of talented people who participated and the thousands who attended and, in doing so, supported many good causes over the years."

Spectrum public access channel 1302 will run highlights of several of the shows through December and early January. They will air Tuesdays at 2 p.m. and Thursdays and Saturdays at 9 p.m.

