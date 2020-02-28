Joey Gulizia headlines March 6 First Friday Jazz

Percussionist Joey Gulizia and his combo are the featured First Friday Jazz performers for the March 6 concert from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the First Lutheran Church Activity Center, 1551 S. 70th St.

This is a return concert for Gulizia. He has chosen many familiar tunes with a topical twist and a touch of jazz. Joining him will be Ron Cooley on guitar, Dan Cerveny on keyboard and Greg Ahl on drums. Gulizia will be playing the steel drum and the electric woodwind instrument.

The Gulizia family is well known for their musical performances throughout the region. Joey has been performing since childhood. By the age of 10, he was drumming regularly with his father, Joe Gulizia Sr., and brother Tony. Along with performing and entertaining, Joey has been involved in music education for over 30 years. He has conducted hundreds of residencies, workshops and clinics for students of all ages.

Gulizia has been inducted into the “Nebraska Music Hall of Fame” and has received the “Excellence in Education” award by Nebraska’s governor.

There is no admission charge for the concert, but participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable food supplies for the church food pantry. Lunch will be available for purchase.

The April 3 concert will feature the Peter Bouffard combo.

