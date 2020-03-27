Jazz concert canceled at First Lutheran

The April 3 First Friday Jazz Concert at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St., featuring the Peter Bouffard Combo has been canceled due to the coronavirus situation.
This is the first time in the concert series' eight-year history that one has been canceled, according to Lee Rockwell of First Lutheran.
If it will be possible to hold the originally scheduled May 1 concert, a public announcement will be made, Rockwell said. He added that First Lutheran hopes to be able to resume the monthly jazz concerts in October for the ninth season.
