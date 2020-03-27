Jazz concert canceled at First Lutheran

The April 3 First Friday Jazz Concert at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St., featuring the Peter Bouffard Combo has been canceled due to the coronavirus situation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is the first time in the concert series' eight-year history that one has been canceled, according to Lee Rockwell of First Lutheran.

If it will be possible to hold the originally scheduled May 1 concert, a public announcement will be made, Rockwell said. He added that First Lutheran hopes to be able to resume the monthly jazz concerts in October for the ninth season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0