'How the Romans Understood Christianity' series starts Feb. 5

First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 20th and D streets, will offer a new three-week series titled “How the Romans Understood Christianity” led by Dr. Dan Clanton, associate professor of philosophy and religious studies at Doane University.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The series will be offered on Wednesdays, Feb. 5-19, from 6:45-7:30 p.m. as part of First-Plymouth’s Wednesday Night Live programs. This class is free and open to the community.

Christianity was born and grew up in the Roman Empire, but how did the Romans view and understand it? And why did some of them persecute and even execute Christians? Join us as we look at early Christianity from the Roman point of view.

For more information, call 402-476-7550 or email addie@firstplymouth.org. Infant/toddler care is available, as well as programs for kids in grades K-5 during the sessions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0