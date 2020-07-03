Grace Lutheran Church in Walton to dedicate addition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grace Lutheran Church, located at 11640 A St. in Walton, Nebraska, will dedicate a newly constructed addition Sunday, July 12. Services will be at 10 a.m., followed by the dedication and lunch. All are invited.

The addition consists of a new entryway, a pastor's office, classroom, kitchen, bathrooms, a large Fellowship Hall, and a handicap lift to make the sanctuary accessible to all, said George Hanssen, church council president.

The church, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016, has been holding in-church services for the past five weeks in addition to livestreaming the services on Facebook at gracelutheran walton.

Anyone with questions may contact Hanssen at 402-261-6097.

