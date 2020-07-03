Grace Lutheran Church in Walton to dedicate addition
View Comments

Grace Lutheran Church in Walton to dedicate addition

{{featured_button_text}}
Grace Lutheran Church addition, Walton, Nebraska

The addition to Grace Lutheran Church in Walton, Nebraska, consists of a new entryway, a pastor's office, classroom, kitchen, bathrooms, a large Fellowship Hall, and a handicap lift to make the sanctuary accessible to all.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Grace Lutheran Church, located at 11640 A St. in Walton, Nebraska, will dedicate a newly constructed addition Sunday, July 12. Services will be at 10 a.m., followed by the dedication and lunch. All are invited.

The addition consists of a new entryway, a pastor's office, classroom, kitchen, bathrooms, a large Fellowship Hall, and a handicap lift to make the sanctuary accessible to all, said George Hanssen, church council president.

The church, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016, has been holding in-church services for the past five weeks in addition to livestreaming the services on Facebook at gracelutheran walton.

Anyone with questions may contact Hanssen at 402-261-6097.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News