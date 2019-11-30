First-Plymouth singles Christmas celebration Dec. 8

Singles of all ages are welcome to attend a Christmas celebration Sunday, Dec. 8 from 5:30-7 p.m. at First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets.
Enjoy an elegant and festive evening with friends, candlelight, holiday spirit and music. A catered dinner and dessert will be served, with entertainment by the popular “Wildwoods Duo.”
Tickets are $12 per person. Reservation deadline is 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4. For reservations, email krista@firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7565.
