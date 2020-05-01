First-Plymouth’s music goes global

“It is a privilege to know that even at a time when we cannot gather to make new music, the music we have sung in worship can continue to share a message of faith, hope and love in our congregation's virtual worship, and can increase the love of God and neighbor in worship services of congregations far away from home,” said First-Plymouth Minister of Music Tom Trenney.

First-Plymouth’s longstanding reputation for quality music and established relationships between its ministers and those of other churches across the country made these collaborations possible.

In requesting the use of First-Plymouth music videos, a minister of music in Santa Barbara, California, said, “You clearly run a thriving music ministry, thank you for your work.”

“Some of our YouTube music videos have as many as 500,000 views, so people have been streaming with us before this pandemic, but they are now leaning on us in a new way,” said Trenney.

Trenney added that choir members deeply miss being together and making music for worship, so knowing that their music is bringing some peace and joy to many people in this trying time is a great blessing.

“We find, in a time like this, that people find healing -- not a cure, mind you -- and hope in the music and message," said Trenney. "Music of faith always seems timely because it is timeless."

