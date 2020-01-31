First-Plymouth offers worship service at SouthPointe CC

“At SouthPointe Christian Church, it is in our DNA to welcome all and to build up relationships in Christian unity,” said SouthPointe Church’s Senior Minister Steve Mason. “Welcoming First-Plymouth at SouthPointe is not only something that we can do, but it is a joyful ministry that we are excited to do. If we can foster even a little bit more unity in this world by sharing our space with another congregation, then we are living into our mission.”