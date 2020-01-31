First-Plymouth offers worship service at SouthPointe CC

First-Plymouth Congregational Church began offering a 9:15 a.m. Sunday service in January at SouthPointe Christian Church, 7010 Helen Witt Drive (25th and Pine Lake Road).
The "satellite" location for a First-Plymouth Sunday service until recently was Kloefkorn Elementary School in East Lincoln. The move to leased worship space represents a commitment to serving the greater community in a high-growth location, and in a church environment.
“The informal service welcomes people of all ages for simple, joyful worship with live modern music, inspiring messages based on scripture, and fellowship. Special learning opportunities for children and youth are included,” said First-Plymouth Associate Minister Patrick Messer, who conducts the services at SouthPointe.
First-Plymouth’s “FP@SouthPointe” service will take place each Sunday at 9:15 a.m.; SouthPointe Christian Church will continue to offer its regular 10:30 a.m. worship service.
“At SouthPointe Christian Church, it is in our DNA to welcome all and to build up relationships in Christian unity,” said SouthPointe Church’s Senior Minister Steve Mason. “Welcoming First-Plymouth at SouthPointe is not only something that we can do, but it is a joyful ministry that we are excited to do. If we can foster even a little bit more unity in this world by sharing our space with another congregation, then we are living into our mission.”
More information about First-Plymouth is available at firstplymouth.org. More details about SouthPointe Christian Church can be found at southpointecc.org.