You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
First-Plymouth offers new storytelling series
View Comments

First-Plymouth offers new storytelling series

{{featured_button_text}}

First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 20th and D streets, will offer a new storytelling series, “Claiming Your Space at the Fire: Storytelling for Renewal and Preservation,” facilitated by Floyd Sylvester, LIMHP, CEAP, and Cindy Kaliff. Three sessions will take place on Saturdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25, from 10 a.m.-noon at the church.

Recalling our own personal stories can inspire opportunities to act with reference to the legacies we will leave. The series will offer perspective that connects our own experiences to something more universal. Storytelling is an opportunity to reflect upon who we were and how that affects who we are in this new phase of life.

The workshop cost is $57 per person. Registration is required in advance by contacting krista@firstplymouth.org or 402-476-7565. For additional information, visit firstplymouth.org.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News