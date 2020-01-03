First-Plymouth offers new storytelling series

First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 20th and D streets, will offer a new storytelling series, “Claiming Your Space at the Fire: Storytelling for Renewal and Preservation,” facilitated by Floyd Sylvester, LIMHP, CEAP, and Cindy Kaliff. Three sessions will take place on Saturdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25, from 10 a.m.-noon at the church.

Recalling our own personal stories can inspire opportunities to act with reference to the legacies we will leave. The series will offer perspective that connects our own experiences to something more universal. Storytelling is an opportunity to reflect upon who we were and how that affects who we are in this new phase of life.