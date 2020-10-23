First-Plymouth offers climate change and advocacy virtual sessions

Christianity—and all the world’s major religions—call on people of faith to care for God’s creation. The Climate Action Team at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St., is offering an opportunity to learn why climate change is a spiritual imperative, the basics of climate change science, and how to take action at the local, state and federal levels.

“We want to give everyone a foundation about why people of faith must care about climate change, and the basics of the science about climate change," said Climate Action Team Chair Lorrie Benson. “Then, we’ll offer a foundation on how to advocate for change from the community to the national level.”

The group is offering two free Zoom seminars, both from 7-8:15 p.m. On Thursday, Oct. 29, the topic will be “Spiritual and Climate Science Basics.” It will feature Don Wilhite, UNL professor emeritus and Nebraska’s most famous climate scientist, and David Lux, senior pastor emeritus at Saint Paul United Methodist Church and part of the race for climate grace.