First-Plymouth cancels weekend worship services
First-Plymouth cancels weekend worship services

To reduce risk of contracting the coronavirus, First-Plymouth Congregational Church has canceled worship services scheduled for Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15, at both First-Plymouth, 2000 D St., and services offered by its pastors at SouthPointe Christian Church, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.

Instead, the services will be livestreamed Sunday, March 15 at 10:30 a.m. on the church website (firstplymouth.org), YouTube channel and Facebook page.

For more information, call 402-476-7565 or visit firstplymouth.org.

