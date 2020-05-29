First-Plymouth adds contemporary 9 a.m. online Sunday worship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St., has added a new 9 a.m. Sunday online service to its lineup of worship and programs. The new service, First Worship, incorporates a short message, contemporary music, a children’s moment and communion. The May 31 service will include music by Lincoln musician Levi William.

“First Worship will intentionally tackle current issues, informed by our Christian faith and timeless wisdom,” said Senior Minister Jim Keck.

The longer-range view is that First Worship will be a "test kitchen" for a new online-only church to be launched sometime next year, according to Keck.

“We know that once we can again safely worship together in church, some people will still gravitate toward an online worship that incorporates opportunity for discussion and more short, accessible content components, which will be made available as podcasts and on social channels,” said Keck.

“The online church, beginning with First Worship, will focus on the life of the mind and what it means to be a thinking Christian who is open-minded, spiritual, evolving and embracing of diversity, in alignment with the core values of First-Plymouth Church.”