Faith Lutheran's Barnhouse named Van Lunen Fellow

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Krista Barnhouse, principal at Faith Lutheran School in Lincoln, has been selected by the Van Lunen Center for Executive Management in Christian Schools at Calvin University for a 2020-2021 fellowship.

The Van Lunen Center’s 2020-2021 cohort of fellows include educators from 22 schools across the United States and Canada, and one from Haiti.

The Fellows program, now in its 13th year, is designed for school heads who seek professional development in their work as administrators of faith-based schools. The majority of participant expenses are covered by the Van Lunen Center, including cost of instruction, lodging, meals, coaching and access to topic experts.

The Van Lunen Center was established at Calvin College (now University) in January 2007 with a $2.5 million endowment gift to the college from the Richard D. Van Lunen Foundation. Subsequent gifts from several foundations, individual gifts and Christian school associations support the center. Its purpose is to provide executive management education for senior leaders of schools based on the historic Christian faith.

“The sessions are focused on content with experts in their field, and include collaborative, active-learning workshops and presentations,” said Yvonne Ferwerda, director of the Van Lunen Center.