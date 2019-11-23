An ecumenical Thanksgiving Eve celebration, co-sponsored by First-Plymouth Congregational Church (UCC) and St. Paul United Methodist Church, will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 at First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets.
Clergy from First-Plymouth and Saint Paul’s will share the Thanksgiving message. The Plymouth Choir and the Chancel Choir of St. Paul will combine under the direction of Tom Trenney, minister of music at First-Plymouth.
We can't do it without you. Become a member and help support journalism at a special rate.