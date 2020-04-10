Easter Jazz Concert to be hosted online April 12
Easter Jazz Concert to be hosted online April 12

Paul Robinson

Performing musicians will include Saint Paul’s director of music and worship arts, Paul Robinson, on piano.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Saint Paul United Methodist Church’s music program will feature an online Easter Jazz Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 12.

The virtual concert – which can be streamed online via the church’s website and Facebook page – will feature music by Craig Curry. Performing musicians will include Saint Paul’s director of music and worship arts, Paul Robinson, on piano. Saint Paul members Bob Cook (bass) and Bob Snider (drums) will also perform.

The concert will complete a series of Holy Week gatherings hosted by Saint Paul including Holy Thursday and Good Friday online worship services and Saint Paul Easter morning worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

The concert – and all Holy Week gatherings – will be streamed online at saintpaulumc.org/live and on the church’s Facebook page.

For more information, call the church at 402-477-6951 or email communications@saintpaulumc.org.

