Concert to benefit Autism Family Network
Concert to benefit Autism Family Network

The Jarana Band will present a Holiday Cultural Concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Scarlet room at the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St.

Freewill donations will benefit the Autism Family Network. For more details, contact Cathy Martinez at 402-499-8739.

