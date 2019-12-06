Concert to benefit Autism Family Network

×
The Jarana Band will present a Holiday Cultural Concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Scarlet room at the Graduate Hotel, 141 N. Ninth St.
Freewill donations will benefit the Autism Family Network. For more details, contact Cathy Martinez at 402-499-8739.
