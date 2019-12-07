Compline service at First-Plymouth Dec. 8

First-Plymouth Church will offer an Advent service of meditation and ancient music at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at First-Plymouth Congregational Church, 2000 D St. This service is free and open to the public.

Compline, known as “ancient worship for the modern soul,” invites participants to gather in the First-Plymouth sanctuary to sit quietly and allow an experience of deep inner peace.

No words are spoken, and participants are given an opportunity to light a candle as a personal act of prayer. Chanting of ancient music by the Schola Cantorum choir will provide the only sound during this half-hour service.

First-Plymouth also offers a monthly Compline service on the second Sunday of each month at 7 p.m. For more about Compline, see firstplymouth.org/compline.

