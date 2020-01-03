'Community Conversations' starts its second decade

Westminster Presbyterian Church offers an adult education program with two options every Sunday morning. While each week's lectionary passages are explored in the Bible Class, the Forum offers rotating themes such as church history, Bible study, theology and issues of the day.

In January 2010, Mark Whitehead organized "Community Conversations," a Forum series that invited civic leaders to speak to and answer questions about their roles in public life. Over the years, many notables have been invited to speak to the adult forum, and as the series continued, the concepts of civility and unity building have been revisited several times.

In the 10-year history of the "Community Conversations" forum, many dignitaries including governors, U.S. legislators, the mayor, police chief, state senators, athletic directors, university presidents, school superintendents, judges and others have addressed the group.

This year, the 11th in the series, the theme is “Civility in Public Life” and the presenters have been asked to describe their roles and then tell stories that exemplify the effort they expend to address differences in healthy ways.

This January's speakers are balanced to provide information and insights at several levels of government. The featured speakers are: