 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Comedy Night fundraiser features Dustin Nickerson
View Comments

Comedy Night fundraiser features Dustin Nickerson

{{featured_button_text}}
Dustin Nickerson

Dustin Nickerson

 COURTESY PHOTO

Dustin Nickerson will perform at a Comedy Night fundraiser for Youth for Christ on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at at Faith Bible Church, 6201 S. 84th St.

During this evening of laughter, fellowship and inspiration, attendees will learn more about Youth for Christ ministries and celebrate what God is doing in the lives of students through Campus Life, Parent Life and Juvenile Justice.

Tickets are $20, or invite friends and family when you get eight tickets for $150 as a host.

While the event will follow spacing guidelines, should COVID-19 interrupt your ability to attend in person, online streaming will be available. Be sure to provide your email address for those instructions.

To buy tickets, go to https://yfclincoln.ticketspice.com/comedy-night.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News