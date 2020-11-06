Comedy Night fundraiser features Dustin Nickerson

Dustin Nickerson will perform at a Comedy Night fundraiser for Youth for Christ on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at at Faith Bible Church, 6201 S. 84th St.

During this evening of laughter, fellowship and inspiration, attendees will learn more about Youth for Christ ministries and celebrate what God is doing in the lives of students through Campus Life, Parent Life and Juvenile Justice.

Tickets are $20, or invite friends and family when you get eight tickets for $150 as a host.

While the event will follow spacing guidelines, should COVID-19 interrupt your ability to attend in person, online streaming will be available. Be sure to provide your email address for those instructions.

To buy tickets, go to https://yfclincoln.ticketspice.com/comedy-night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0