Christmas concert at Messiah Lutheran Dec. 8

A "Celebrate Christmas" concert, which is a joint collaboration of 20 Missouri Synod Lutheran churches, will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th St.
Performers will include child and adult choirs in addition to the Lincoln Lutheran High School brass ensemble, string quartet and orchestra. Eight Christmas carol sing-a-longs with brass or orchestral accompaniment will highlight the concert.
Admission is $5; fifth-graders and younger kids admitted free.