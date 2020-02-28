Christian Men's Chorus seeks director

The Nebraska Christian Men's Chorus is an ecumenical group of men who love to sing. The chorus performs at senior living centers, sporting events (singing the national anthem at Lincoln Saltdogs and Lincoln Stars games and at Pinewood Bowl), churches and for civic groups.

Songs are selected from a wide range of genres including pop, musicals, classics, patriotic and religious. This selection allows for more engagement with audiences and with their various interests and memories.

The choral director is responsible for leading the men in rehearsals and performances, and in helping to select music for the chorus. The director is paid a monthly stipend for about 12 to 15 hours a month. The chorus practices on Thursdays from 7-8:30 p.m. at St Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

For more information contact Larry Wieskamp, president, at 402-802-6883 or larrywieskamp@yahoo.com, or contact Jim Kelley, assistant director, at 402-560-4313 or kj53942@yahoo.com.

