You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
CHI Health St. E's to host Miracle on 70th Street
0 comments

CHI Health St. E's to host Miracle on 70th Street

{{featured_button_text}}
Miracle on 70th Street reindeer

Children get to spend a few minutes with Santa's reindeer at a previous Miracle on 70th Street Christmas event at CHI Health St. Elizabeth. This year's event is coming up Saturday, Dec. 7.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Get in the Christmas spirit at the annual Miracle on 70th Street – a free, family-friendly event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth, 555 S. 70th St.

Event activities will include:

• Sit on Santa’s Lap, hear Christmas stories from Mrs. Claus, see their reindeer and sit in their sled;

• Hear the sounds of the season with live music from Christmas carolers and Music 4 Young Children;

• Make children’s Christmas crafts and watch a holiday movie or cartoon;

• Eat breakfast free from 8-11 a.m.;

• Join Santa’s elves on a tour through CHI Health Pediatric Place at St. Elizabeth, along with the hospital’s newly renovated burn center and interventional radiology department; and

• Enter to win door prizes.

For more details, see CHIhealthStElizabeth.com.

Reach the editor at 402-473-2644 or mschwaninger@journalstar.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News