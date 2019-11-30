CHI Health St. E's to host Miracle on 70th Street

Get in the Christmas spirit at the annual Miracle on 70th Street – a free, family-friendly event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth, 555 S. 70th St.

Event activities will include:

• Sit on Santa’s Lap, hear Christmas stories from Mrs. Claus, see their reindeer and sit in their sled;

• Hear the sounds of the season with live music from Christmas carolers and Music 4 Young Children;

• Make children’s Christmas crafts and watch a holiday movie or cartoon;

• Eat breakfast free from 8-11 a.m.;

• Join Santa’s elves on a tour through CHI Health Pediatric Place at St. Elizabeth, along with the hospital’s newly renovated burn center and interventional radiology department; and

• Enter to win door prizes.

For more details, see CHIhealthStElizabeth.com.

