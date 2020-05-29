Calvary Community Church plans outdoor service

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There’s nothing like a birthday to bring people together for a celebration.

“The 47th birthday of our church on June 7th seemed like the perfect Sunday to bring everyone back together,” said Carl Godwin, founding and lead pastor of Calvary Community Church.

“We know many of our people are really wanting to get together, and since we are located on 36 acres, having an outdoor service seemed like the perfect way to have our birthday service.”

The church will start with just one service on Sunday, June 7 at 10:30 a.m. on its campus lawn at 4400 N. First St. (First and Superior streets). Music, skits, social distance-appropriate games, stories about the past, and vision for the future will make up the service.

“We hope people will bring their own chairs and picnic and really enjoy the outing since it’s been so long since we’ve been together,” said Leisa Larson, a member of the Calvary staff team. The church plans to have the morning set up to help people with social distancing and COVID-19 safety procedures.