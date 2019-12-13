Bishop of Lincoln takes leave of absence

Lincoln Bishop James Conley has taken a leave of absence to seek treatment after being diagnosed with depression, anxiety, insomnia and tinnitus, the diocese announced Friday.

“My doctors have directed me to take a leave of absence for medical and psychological treatment, and to get some much-needed rest," Conley said in a news release.

"After prayer, and seeking the counsel of my spiritual director, my brother bishops, and my family, I have accepted the medical necessity of a temporary leave of absence."

Conley's leave is effective immediately, and Pope Francis has appointed Omaha Archbishop George Lucas to handle the administrative duties for the Lincoln diocese in Conley's absence, according to the release.

Conley, 64, plans to return to his post after undergoing "the best psychological and medical treatment available to me," the news release said.

In a letter to parishioners, Conley said he'd been dealing with the medical issues on his own.