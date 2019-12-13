Bishop of Lincoln takes leave of absence

Lincoln Bishop James Conley has taken a leave of absence to seek treatment after being diagnosed with depression, anxiety, insomnia and tinnitus, the diocese announced Friday.
“My doctors have directed me to take a leave of absence for medical and psychological treatment, and to get some much-needed rest," Conley said in a news release.
"After prayer, and seeking the counsel of my spiritual director, my brother bishops, and my family, I have accepted the medical necessity of a temporary leave of absence."
Conley's leave is effective immediately, and Pope Francis has appointed Omaha Archbishop George Lucas to handle the administrative duties for the Lincoln diocese in Conley's absence, according to the release.
Conley, 64, plans to return to his post after undergoing "the best psychological and medical treatment available to me," the news release said.
In a letter to parishioners, Conley said he'd been dealing with the medical issues on his own.
"For months, I’ve tried to work through these issues on my own through spiritual direction, counseling, and prayer," Conley said. "It has been difficult to accept that my mental health problems are real health problems, and not just a defect of my character, especially during a year of difficulty for our diocese."
Earlier this year, the diocese had publicly identified nine former priests who had served in the diocese and been credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors.
The Nebraska Attorney General's Office has been investigating allegations of sexual misconduct in the Diocese of Lincoln and Archdiocese of Omaha.
Within the Lincoln diocese, there are 134 parishes, according to the Nebraska Catholic Conference. Nebraska has 350 Catholic churches overall.
Conley publicly announced his diagnoses and intentions to go to a diocesan retreat facility in Phoenix while getting treatment to avoid unnecessary worry and any speculation about his absence, his letter said.
