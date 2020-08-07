Benedictine Oblate informational meeting Aug. 23

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Benedictine Oblate informational meeting will take place at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St., at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, via Zoom. For additional information, contact Lead Dean Carol Olson at 402-486-0864 or carol.olson@nebraskabenedictineoblates.org.

Benedictine Oblates are Christian men and women of all faiths who are interested in enriching their Christian way of life. Benedictine Oblates live in today’s society to bring the world to God by being a witness to Christ by word and example to those around them.

As a Benedictine Oblate, you will spend time studying the Rule of St. Benedict. You will also pledge yourself to a life of deeper prayer through Lectio Divina, the Liturgy of the Hours in the monastic tradition, and the study of spirituality.

There is no cost to become a Benedictine Oblate other than for occasional books. Benedictine Oblates generally commit to at least one meeting per month.

The Nebraska Benedictine Oblates are affiliated with Sacred Heart Monastery, Yankton, South Dakota. Lincoln Oblate deans are Carol Barry, Steve Blum, Charlotte Liggett, Carol Olson and Jim Rea. For more information, see the Nebraska Oblates Facebook page or nebraskabenedictineoblates.org.

