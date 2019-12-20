Abendmusik event benefits Matt Talbot

Abendmusik held its annual "Messiah Community Sing" Sunday, Dec. 1 at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
To honor the spirit of the season and as part of its ongoing community outreach, Abendmusik asked event attendees to bring either warm clothing donations or cash gifts as part of event admission to benefit Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach. Many clothing donations were offered and nearly $2,700 was raised to benefit Matt Talbot's vital work in our community.
"Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach does an outstanding job of ending hunger and homelessness year-round," said Trey Coley, Abendmusik executive director. "The Abendmusik team is honored to have partnered with Matt Talbot for this event, and we thank everyone who generously donated."