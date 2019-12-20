You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Abendmusik event benefits Matt Talbot
View Comments

Abendmusik event benefits Matt Talbot

{{featured_button_text}}

Abendmusik held its annual "Messiah Community Sing" Sunday, Dec. 1 at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

To honor the spirit of the season and as part of its ongoing community outreach, Abendmusik asked event attendees to bring either warm clothing donations or cash gifts as part of event admission to benefit Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach. Many clothing donations were offered and nearly $2,700 was raised to benefit Matt Talbot's vital work in our community.

"Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach does an outstanding job of ending hunger and homelessness year-round," said Trey Coley, Abendmusik executive director. "The Abendmusik team is honored to have partnered with Matt Talbot for this event, and we thank everyone who generously donated."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News