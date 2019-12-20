Abendmusik concerts set for Dec. 22 and 31

Abendmusik at First-Plymouth, a nonprofit performing arts series, will give the following concert performances at First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.:

• "Guide Us to Thy Perfect Light: Christmas with Abendmusik" starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. Guest artists and conductors will showcase their talents, including the Plymouth Choir, Plymouth Ringers, Abendmusik Festival Orchestra, Nebraska Academy of Vocal Arts Children's Choir and First-Plymouth Choristers. Tom Trenney and Ariel Merilvil will conduct. All are invited to experience the spiritual power of the Christmas story and the hope and light of the season. The concert is free to the public, and all are welcome to attend.

• "New Year's Eve Last Blast" starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. The Plymouth Brass will be featured, and special guest Nathan Laube, one of the most celebrated young organists of our time, will perform. All are invited to attend this annual New Year's Eve tradition and musical gathering. For ticket information, see abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.

"Abendmusik's Christmas concert and New Year's Eve Last Blast are annual traditions that bring our community together," said Tom Trenney, Abendmusik artistic director. "These events represent the abiding spirit of this season, and all are invited to join together with us in fellowship."

