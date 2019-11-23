Abendmusik at First-Plymouth Church, a nonprofit performing arts series, will give a concert performance Sunday, Dec. 1 at the church, 2000 D St.
The concert is free to the public and will include a "Messiah Community Sing" at 4 p.m. Various guest artists and conductors will showcase their talents, and Tom Trenney, artistic director for Abendmusik, will offer his virtuoso talents as organist. The community will be united in song for this annual performance masterpiece.
Cash donations will be requested to support Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach's mission to end homelessness and prevent hunger.
For more event details, see abendmusik.org or call 402-476-9933.