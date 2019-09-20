Events
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon, Oct. 5. Free clothing and meal, donations accepted, all proceeds go to flood victims. Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave., 402-430-7569.
Artists needed — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19 art festival, call 402-466-0696, sign-up deadline is Sept. 30, Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St.
Alpha Class — 6 p.m. Sept. 25. Includes 5:30 p.m. dinner; 6 p.m. program where you can ask questions in a respectful and safe way, have a meal and enjoy a teaching, $7. Registration: stmarks.org/courses, St. Mark's UMC, 8550 Pioneer Blvd. Stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.
Bible study — 5:30-7 p.m. (Thursdays). Led by Pastor Judy Fitzgerald. Bring a Bible, study ends with a prayer and 20-minute silent sit, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Book video series (Wednesdays) — 5:30 p.m. supper, 6-6:45 p.m. video on Adam Hamilton's book "Simon Peter," 6:45 p.m. discussion, healing service and Holy Eucharist to follow, St. David's Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Circle of Security: 8-week parenting class — 6-8 p.m. Sept. 23. $300 (couple), $200 (single), Unity church, 1941 N. 68th St.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Join us for a 7-week video series, "Prosperity Plus III," principles taught by master teacher Mary Morrissey, discussion following. Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Friends Book Club — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "Finding Yourself in Transition" by Robert Brumet, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Forgive for Good Bible study — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Learn nine steps to forgiveness with Gayle Schroeder. Registration: stmarks.org/courses, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneer Blvd. 402-489-8885.
F3 Potluck dinner: food, faith and fellowship — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Bring a dish to share, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St, 402-477-6037.
Hallam UMC bake sale and dinner — 5-8 p.m. Sept. 25. Donations accepted, carryout available, 500 Main St., Hallam, 402-794-4995.
Men's breakfast and Bible study — 6-7 a.m. Sept. 24. Enjoy breakfast and a Bible study, Room Hebrews 2:11, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St., 402-477-6037.
Moving in the Spirit Tai-Chi and Zumba — 10-11 a.m. (Fridays), Moving in the Spirit Tai-Chi; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Fridays), Zumba. Wear comfortable clothing, bring something to drink, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. Info@fpclincoln.org or 402-477-6037.
Parkinson's Support Group — 2-4 p.m. Sept. 22. "Medicare and Senior Scams," speaker is Devorah Lanner, AARP, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St.
Praisefest — 5-7 p.m. Sept. 22. Free event, live music, food, Kona Ice, bounce house and prizes, First Christian Church, 430 S. 16th St. Fcclincoln.org.
Sorensen lecture series — 7 p.m. Oct. 6. Speakers Dr. Donald Wilhite and Professor Clint Rowe speak on the challenge of achieving a sustainable future in a changing climate: the intersectionality of climate change, free, open to the public, childcare available, Unitarian Church of Lincoln, 6300 A St.
Silent prayer group — 12:15-12:45 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Silent prayer period to pause, renew and restore, beginning with a brief reading, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Thankful Thursday men's group — 6:30-8:30 a.m. Sept. 26. Join St. Mark's United Methodist fellowship each week, Egg & I, 6891 A St. More details: Call Keith, 402-770-6496.
Caregiver and grief support groups — 10-11:30 a.m. (Mondays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.; 1:30-3 p.m. (Wednesdays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.; 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Fridays: July 5 and July 19) "Men's Drop-in Grief Group," Hy-Vee deli, 7051 Stacy Lane. 402-486-8577.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). The Rev. Evan Coleman leads this philosophy and religion class, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
"The Forgotten Creed" — 7 p.m. Sept. 26. Author and theologian Stephen J. Patterson discusses the struggle against bigotry, slavery and sexism, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Worship & Wisdom Wednesday family night — 6:15-7:15 p.m. Sept. 25. Mid-week inspiration, live music, Dr. Sarah Sawin Thomas will speak on the topic "Liminal Spaces," First-Plymouth, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.