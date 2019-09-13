Events
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon, Oct. 5. Free clothing and meal, donations accepted, all proceeds go to flood victims. Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave., 402-430-7569.
Bake and rummage sale — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 14. Benefiting F Street Community Center and Immanuel Church Women's missions, 2001 S. 11th St.
Bake and rummage sale — 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 19; 8 a.m.-noon. Sept. 20. Bake sale, dessert, coffee, variety of items for purchase, proceeds benefiting missions, Christ United Methodist Church, 1530 A St.
Bible study — 5:30-7 p.m. (Thursdays). Led by Pastor Judy Fitzgerald. Bring your Bible, study ends with a prayer and 20-minute silent sit, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Alpha Class — 6 p.m. Sept. 18. Includes 5:30 p.m. dinner; 6 p.m. program where you can ask questions about life in a respectful and safe way, have a meal and listen to a brief teaching, $7. Registration: stmarks.org/courses, St. Mark's, 8550 Pioneer Blvd. Stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.
Book series (Wednesdays) — 5:30 p.m. supper, 6-6:45 p.m. video "In Pursuit of Paul: the Apostle," 6:45 p.m. discussion, healing service and Holy Eucharist to follow, St. David's Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive music, conversation and lesson, Rev. Evan Coleman, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Friends Book Club — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "Finding Yourself in Transition" by Robert Brumet, book is available for purchase, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Forgive for Good Bible study — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Participants will learn the nine steps to forgiveness, moving beyond being a victim, presenter Gayle Schroeder. Registration: stmarks.org/courses, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneer Blvd. 402-489-8885.
F3 Potluck dinner: Food, faith and fellowship — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Bring your favorite dish to share, Fellowship Hall, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St, 402-477-6037.
Men's breakfast and Bible study — 6-7 a.m. Sept. 17. Enjoy breakfast and a Bible study, Room Hebrews 2:11, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St., 402-477-6037.
Moving in the Spirit Tai-Chi and Zumba — 10-11 a.m. (Fridays), Moving in the Spirit Tai-Chi; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Fridays), Zumba. Wear comfortable clothing, bring something to drink, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. Info@fpclincoln.org or 402-477-6037.
Prayer and bag lunch — 11:45 a.m. (Wednesdays). Thirty minutes silent prayer, bring your lunch, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Silent prayer group — 12:15-12:45 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Silent prayer period to pause, renew and restore, beginning with a brief reading, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Thankful Thursday men's group — 6:30-8:30 a.m. Sept. 19. Join St. Mark's United Methodist men's group for fellowship each week, Egg & I, 6891 A St. More details: Call Keith, 402-770-6496.
Caregiver and grief support groups — 10-11:30 a.m. (Mondays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.; 1:30-3 p.m. (Wednesdays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.; 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Fridays: July 5 and July 19) "Men's Drop-in Grief Group," Hy-Vee deli, 7051 Stacy Lane. 402-486-8577.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). The Rev. Evan Coleman leads this philosophy and religion class, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Worship & Wisdom Wednesday family night — 6:15-7:15 p.m. Sept. 18. Mid-week inspiration, live music by Will Hutchinson, Preeta Banzal will speak on the topic "Transformation for Humankind," First Plymouth, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.