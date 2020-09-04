RELIGION NOTES Sept. 5-13

Redeemer Lutheran in-person worship services — 6 p.m. (Saturdays), 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). Seating is limited to 100 per service, 75 in the main sanctuary and 25 in the fellowship hall, 510 S. 33rd St. Register: Redeemerlincoln.org.

Southview Baptist Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), 3434 S. 13th St. Livestreamed: Southviewbaptist.org.

Southwood Lutheran Church — 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. (Sundays), 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd. Register: southwoodlutheran.org.

LIVESTREAMED EVENTS

100 Years in the making: Women leading movements — 7-8 p.m. Thursday. Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, as we explore the history of women's suffrage and the future of the movement. Session one will focus on race, gender, and religion. Session two will ask the question: what does the future hold for women and the vote? Speakers are Dr. Leah Rediger and Suzannah Rogan, Doane University. Register for the Zoom link: addie@firstplymouth.org.